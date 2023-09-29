 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer confirms Harry Kane cost “less than 100 million euros” — NOT pounds as reported by English media

Kane was a LOT cheaper than reported.

FC Bayern München Attends Oktoberfest 2023 Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Well there you go. After some small amount of speculation in the media, Herbert Hainer came out and said it — Harry Kane only cost Bayern Munich one hundred million EUROS, not pounds. The latter currency was widely circulated in the English media in the weeks following the transfer, but was never corroborated by European sources. Now, Hainer becomes the first person directly involved with the transfer to comment on the fee — confirming what we basically knew all along.

Usually, Bayern Munich would keep quiet about things like this, and Hainer is not a man to drop bombshells in the media — but recently, Daniel Levy publicly revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have a first option to sign Kane were he to choose to return to the Premier League. This was originally reported as a release clause and drew Bayern a small amount of scorn from that section of the football fanbase who actually gives a damn about such things.

You get the tiny impression that Hainer is getting even. Until now, Levy was secure in giving everyone the feeling that he had swindled Bayern out of 100 million GBP, rising to as much as £120m with bonuses. Turns out that the actual number is almost 15% lower, owing to the difference in value between the Euro and the pound sterling.

Here is the quote in all its glory:

The bonuses probably include winning the Champions League, which is why Bayern Munich shelled out so much money on Kane in the first place. The English captain has enjoyed an excellent start to life in Munich thus far, and fans eagerly await the titles he is expected to deliver at his new home.

