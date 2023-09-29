Breaking: Max Eberl leaves RB Leipzig with immediate effect; linked with Bayern Munich

Amid loose links to Bayern Munich, Max Eberl, the close confidant of Uli Hoeneß, might have a potential move to Bavaria in the cards.

Various reports, followed by an official club statement from RB Leipzig confirm that in a surprising turn of events, Eberl has now left his spot as managing director of RB Leipzig, with the reason cited as lack of commitment to the club.

Official: Leipzig part ways with Max Eberl due to a 'lack of commitment to the club' https://t.co/HaaFxnYlZh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 29, 2023

The recurring links with a move to Bayern could be a reason, as Eberl has strong ties to Bayern and a house (where his partner lives) in Munich.

Leipzig decided to part ways with Max Eberl after he did not deny the speculation around a potential move to FC Bayern and didn't make a clear commitment to RBL [@kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 29, 2023

If — which could be increasingly likely now — he were to join Bayern, Eberle could take up a role as director of football at the club. A spot on the board would see Eberl take over the space left vacant by Hasan Salihamidžić.

Even more so, a team of Christoph Freund and Max Eberl working on transfers could be monumental, as both ex-RB directors would form somewhat of a dream team.

