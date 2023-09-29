 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Max Eberl leaves RB Leipzig with immediate effect; linked with Bayern Munich

It might actually be happening after all. Uli Hoeness always gets his way.

Amid loose links to Bayern Munich, Max Eberl, the close confidant of Uli Hoeneß, might have a potential move to Bavaria in the cards.

Various reports, followed by an official club statement from RB Leipzig confirm that in a surprising turn of events, Eberl has now left his spot as managing director of RB Leipzig, with the reason cited as lack of commitment to the club.

The recurring links with a move to Bayern could be a reason, as Eberl has strong ties to Bayern and a house (where his partner lives) in Munich.

If — which could be increasingly likely now — he were to join Bayern, Eberle could take up a role as director of football at the club. A spot on the board would see Eberl take over the space left vacant by Hasan Salihamidžić.

Even more so, a team of Christoph Freund and Max Eberl working on transfers could be monumental, as both ex-RB directors would form somewhat of a dream team.

What do you think about this new development in the saga? Tell us in the comments!

