Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Lineups, team news, injuries to both sides, and more!

Bayern Munich may be top of the table heading into this matchday, but it doesn't count until RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are beaten. Thomas Tuchel can, therefore, take a massive step towards securing the lead at the top win a win this Saturday.

Only one problem — he has never beaten RB Leipzig before. If that doesn't change, there will be questions.

Team news

Some good news. Thomas Müller, Dayot Upamecano, and Kim Min-jae are all back in training and available for selection. The only players confirmed out for the game are Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, and Matthijs de Ligt. Meanwhile, on the Leipzig side of things, Dani Olmo and Timo Werner are both ruled out with injury.

So, how will Thomas Tuchel line up his starting XI? Well, Harry Kane and Leroy Sané are the two obvious names on any lineup, and they'll likely be supported by a duo of Jamal Musiala at attacking midfield and Kingsley Coman on the left wing. Some might want Thomas Müller to start, but it seems that Tuchel is taking a cautious approach given Müller's recent injury history.

Leon Goretzka is expected to return to his usual position in midfield following the midweek excursion at center-back, alongside Joshua Kimmich. Given that Konrad Laimer is likely going to start at right-back again, this will be yet another game where Bayern Munich fields all three of its first team midfielders in the same XI.

Alphonso Davies likely starts on the left even though Raphael Guerreiro is confirmed fit at the moment, and he'll be dealing with Xavi Simons on his side. Meanwhile the standard pairing of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae will slot back in at central defense after a couple of games out of the spotlight.

Sven Ulreich rounds out the starting XI at goalkeeper. Here's what that XI could end up being:

