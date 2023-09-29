Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel hopeful for healthy squad ahead of RB Leipzig tilt

Ahead of its key Bundesliga match-up with RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich is at least expecting to have a center-back or two to actually be available to play.

Progress, right?

“Dayot Upamecano, Min-jae Kim and Thomas Müller were able to train yesterday - they had no reactions to their injuries. If everything stays this way, they can be in the squad, then only Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry will be out. I still can’t confirm it to 100%, but the tendency is that they will be available,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for Gnabry, who suffered a broken forearm in the DFB-Pokal, Tuchel does not want to commit to a timeframe for the Germany international’s return.

“Normally you would say that he will be out 4-6 weeks. But that depends on several factors. We will have to be careful with contact. Individually, we have to make sure he doesn’t lose too much in terms of fitness and physical condition. Then we’ll see when we can get him back on the pitch playing with a splint. It’s a bitter loss for us,” Tuchel remarked.

Kim, Upamecano and Müller are taking part in the final training session ahead of tomorrow's game [ @itstheicebird]pic.twitter.com/dZdYrTy6Vj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 29, 2023

