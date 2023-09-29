 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New Podcast Alert! The new Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Bayern Munich chatter, Hatfields vs. McCoys vs. Moonshiners (!?), Terry Francona dissed Chuck, and "good coffee" talk!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel hopeful for healthy squad ahead of RB Leipzig tilt

Bayern Munich should be relatively healthy and ready to go vs. RB Leipzig.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Ahead of its key Bundesliga match-up with RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich is at least expecting to have a center-back or two to actually be available to play.

Progress, right?

“Dayot Upamecano, Min-jae Kim and Thomas Müller were able to train yesterday - they had no reactions to their injuries. If everything stays this way, they can be in the squad, then only Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry will be out. I still can’t confirm it to 100%, but the tendency is that they will be available,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for Gnabry, who suffered a broken forearm in the DFB-Pokal, Tuchel does not want to commit to a timeframe for the Germany international’s return.

“Normally you would say that he will be out 4-6 weeks. But that depends on several factors. We will have to be careful with contact. Individually, we have to make sure he doesn’t lose too much in terms of fitness and physical condition. Then we’ll see when we can get him back on the pitch playing with a splint. It’s a bitter loss for us,” Tuchel remarked.

Want more of a preview on the game? Check out our recent “Combo Show” featuring a wrap-up of DFB-Pokal match vs. SC Preußen Münster and a preview of the Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig game on Spotify or below:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works