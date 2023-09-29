Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel wary of “difficult” match from “dangerous” RB Leipzig side

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has been around the Bundesliga long enough to know how tough of a match-up that RB Leipzig can be for any team in Germany.

“They’ve been playing automatically in a 4-4-2 for years, they’ve made up for their departures with a lot of quality and with a lot of speed in particular. They’re dangerous as a collective, very unified as a team. Leipzig are very clear in their processes, we fully recognise their qualities. We’ve lost our last two games against them, which hurt. We’ve been on a good run since the Supercup defeat, and now it’s about backing that up. The mood is good, the mentality is right. The time has come to turn the tables, but it will certainly be difficult,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One break for the Bavarians is that Dani Olmo, who killed Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup, and Timo Werner will miss the game due to injury. However, this is a very deep and talented RB Leipzig squad.

”We’ve been very focused and confident in the last few games. Now it’s another step up. Leipzig have a very strong squad. They’ve managed their squad upheaval very well. They’ve beaten us recently, which we don’t like. It’s about coming up with a response and continuing from where we’ve left off recently. We know it’s a difficult task, but we’re confident enough to say we’re going to Leipzig to win,” Tuchel said.

Now, it will come down to how it all plays out on the pitch and Tuchel will definitely have his team raring to go.

