Weekend Warm-up: Games like this are why Bayern Munich went all-out for Harry Kane; Throwing it back to Alice in Chains; Bundesliga predictions; Your “guilty pleasure” flick; and MORE!

When Bayern Munich takes on RB Leipzig on Saturday, make no mistake about it — this will be a “Harry Kane game.”

When RB Leipzig smacked Bayern Munich 3-0 in the DFL-Supercup, it was a mere hours after Kane’s move to Bavaria was complete. The Englishman was in no condition to play after probably only getting two-to-three hours of sleep, but he sucked it up and made an appearance because it was the the right thing to do.

The transfer was a massive move for Kane, Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga, and world football. Kane had to make an appearance. And while it proved to be all-for-naught, Kane’s impact in Bavaria has been anything but that since then.

The 30-year-old has tallied eight goals and fours assists in seven games across all competitions and has been the total embodiment of what Bayern Munich was searching for. Kane has a dynamic nose for the goal, is versatile, is capable of scoring in a plethora of ways, is adaptable to different roles, and is completely selfless.

For everything many had heard about Kane from the outside-looking-in while he was at Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has been even better somehow.

Simply put, for this version of Bayern Munich, Kane was the ideal pickup — and games like this weekend are the reason why the club felt as if it was incredibly important to get a player of the ilk.

RB Leipzig is a deep, talented team and despite injuries to Dani Olmo and Timo Werner, will still have more than enough firepower to take down the Bavarians. Kane, however, was brought to Bayern Munich to stop things like that from happening.

Kane will be the focal point of RB Leipzig’s defensive efforts, but it will not matter. A guy who has (unjustly) earned a reputation for not being able to win “the big one” is now getting his chance to prove he can do just that.

For Bayern Munich fans, that should be about as exciting prospect and appointment viewing for this weekend.

Bayern Munich has had great success so far this season, but not everything has been peachy keen for the boys from Bavaria.

Moreover, some fans have drawn lines on Thomas Tuchel and have evolved into warring factions on just about any matter involving the manager. We will talk about why that is and a whole lot more for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Check out what we have on tap:

A look at the injury to Serge Gnabry, what it means for the club, and how the transfer rumors linking the Germany international to Manchester United and Real Madrid could be impacted.

Assessing the small roster.

Manchester City is linked to both Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

Diving into the discord surrounding Bayern Munich fans and Thomas Tuchel.

A couple of embarrassing stories on how inept I am and how Terry Francona dissed me into oblivion.

Song of the Week: “I Stay Away” by Alice in Chains

When grunge started to emerge, a dope like me did not really realize that is was actually grunge. When I first heard “Man in the Box” by Alice in Chains, I assumed the Seattle-band was another hard rock band emerging on to the scene.

However, the more Alice in Chains that I listened to, the more the sound was just slightly different from the prevalent heavy metal music of the time, which was powered by Metallica, among many others.

As the 90s went on, the depth of Alice in Chains really started to show more and more and Jerry Cantrell and Layne Staley were just incredible performers for the era. Anyway, this song is a good example of the power that Alice in Chains had in their prime without needing to be loud to show it. Enjoy:

Given the condensed schedule for Bayern Munich and also for Bavarian Podcast Works, we’ve got a double-shot for you!

First, we are recapping Bayern Munich’s impressive 4-0 victory over SC Preußen Münster and then we will get you all set for the big Bundesliga showdown between the Bavarians and RB Leipzig on Saturday — a massive match in terms of the league’s title race.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup that he rolled out against Preußen Münster.

A rundown of the scoring.

Some takeaways from the match.

A look at where Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig sit in the Bundesliga table.

An attempt to guess Tuchel’s lineup (good luck!).

A prediction on the game.

Entertainment Rundown — Your Guilty Pleasure

As you know, having kids with activities every day and following the Phillies incredible run has commandeered my time, so viewing any new shows has been difficult.

Because I have made the pivot to watching mostly shows, rather than movies, I rarely take the time to sit through an entire motion picture (you like that old school term, right?). However, as I am falling asleep every night, I tend to channel surf before passing out and if I do not land on some sporting event, I end up perusing HBO, AMC, etc, to see if there is a movie on that I can watch for 10 minutes before my eyes shut.

During times like these, there are certain movies that stop me in my tracks and that I have to watch. Of course, there are some old stalwarts (Goodfellas, Godfather I and II, Pulp Fiction, Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and, really, so many others), but one of my guilty pleasures is The Town.

If The Town is on...I immediately stop surfing. The Town is the 2010 flick directed by Ben Affleck and starring Affleck, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively, Rebecca Hall, Chris Cooper, Pete Postlethwaite, and Titus Welliver among others, and is a terrific heist film.

Chances are you have seen it already, but if not, maybe you should indulge:

The reason for that ramble, however, is learning what your guilty pleasure is. When you are scrolling through your TV channels or your streaming service, what movie stops you in your tracks?

Drop your choice in the comments!

In a rematch of DFL-Supercup, Bayern Munich will be looking to exact a little revenge over a very talented RB Leipzig side.

The Bavarians are still banged up and Die Roten Bullen are still very good, but this match figures to go a lot differently than the DFL-Supercup. With Harry Kane rested and further ingrained into Bayern Munich system, the Englishman will mostly likely be the differentiator in this match. Whether he is scoring goals or dropping deep to function as a distributor to the team’s speedy attackers, Kane’s impact on this match will be great — and Bayern Munich will benefit from it.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-3 Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

VfL Bochum 1-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Köln 1-1 VfB Stuttgart

Heidenheim 1-3 Union Berlin

Mainz 05 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

SV Darmstadt 98 2-2 Werder Bremen

SC Freiburg 3-1 FC Augsburg

***I did not like picking so many away teams. This will surely come back to bite me!

