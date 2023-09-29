Oliver Kahn opens up about the “farce” of a task force Germany created

Former Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn had some choice words to say about the “task farce” Germany had recently created. After Germany’s second consecutive exit in the World Cup group stage, Germany had created a task force to implement new strategies and bring new heads together to avoid another such embarrassment while strengthening coach Hansi Flick’s back.

But less than a year later, Germany has sacked Flick, appointed Julian Nagelsmann while multiple members of the task force, including Kahn, have resigned. According to Kahn via Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, this task force became a farce.

When asked as to why he is not part of the task force anymore, Kahn had this to say: “The task force, which made perfect sense after the embarrassing World Cup in Qatar, developed over time into more of a task farce.”

Then Rudi Völler got promoted and, according to Kahn, the task force became unnecessary. “When Rudi Völler rightfully took office, important decisions were made largely without the involvement of all members. That’s why I no longer felt my involvement was productive,” Kahn said.

Völler of course also led Germany to victory over France as an interim coach, before handing the reigns over to Nagelsmann. The task force has been an example of rather farcical long and short-term planning from Germany’s higher ups. Hopefully, Nagelsmann will be able to steady the ship.