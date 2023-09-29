Bayern Munich’s 19-year-old Taichi Fukui talks senior debut vs. Preußen Münster

When Bayern Munich signed 19-year-old Taichi Fukui as part of this summer’s transfer window, few could have expected the youngster — signed for FC Bayern II — to be getting significant senior team minutes by the end of September.

Yet that is exactly what happened as injuries hit and Thomas Tuchel looked to a lighter-than-normal bench in the second half of the Bavarians’ 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over SC Preußen Münster.

Fukui came on in the 63rd minute for Joshua Kimmich and had a nice enough game to earn BFW’s own Fußballgott award for the match.

“Since I joined FC Bayern at the beginning of the year, it has been my big dream to play for the first team,” Fukui gushed about his debut, per FCBayern.com as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “That’s why I’m very happy and delighted about my appearance in Münster. It was a lot of fun. My debut is a big motivation for me to continue working hard on myself every day so that maybe I’ll get more appearances.”

The Japanese footballer already did not look out of place at all with the rest of the Bayern stars. It certainly may not be the last Bayern fans see of him with the senior team.