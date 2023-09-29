Harry Kane talks about leadership role at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has come into his own at new club Bayern Munich. Not only has he been an active contributor to the team’s results, but he has also assumed a leadership role within the team and is actually part of the team council or the captains of the team. He backed this up by saying that he gives his all when he plays:

I didn’t do anything different than I’ve done at any other club so far. I like to lead by example when I’m on the training ground or on the pitch. I talk to my teammates, help them and try to see how I can motivate them. People were already aware before I arrived here that I was captain of the English national team and an experienced player. And of course, that affects how you are perceived. For me it’s now about getting to know my teammates as well as possible and setting a good example. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The England captain also stressed the importance of a hierarchy within the team to provide a form of stability: