Harry Kane has a good relationship with Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel

It’s all about being a professional

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Harry Kane has so far enjoyed a good start as Bayern Munich’s main man up front. Despite this, the tactics that coach Thomas Tuchel sets out are not bringing the best out of the Englishman. Nevertheless, the 30-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur man maintains good relations with the former Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea FC coach:

We have a good relationship, like every player here. I don’t get any special treatment because I’m a new signing. He has coached some of the biggest clubs in the world. I can learn a lot from him and he helps me. He also knows that we still have room for improvement and will continue to develop.

– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

So far, Kane has notched five goals and two assists in all competitions this season. Although he is operating as sort of a CAM or CF, he remains a huge threat in front of goal.

