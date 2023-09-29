Contrary to previous reports, Harry Kane’s family will move with him to Bayern Munich

There was a previous report about Bayern Munich frontman Harry Kane having to be away from his family; the 30-year-old staying in Grünwald while Kate (his wife) and their children remain in England. This has been cleared up now because the Kane family will be in one piece:

Contrary to reports in England, Harry Kane’s family will not stay in London permanently. The Kanes are still looking for a house in Munich and as soon as they find one, Harry’s wife and kids will move to Germany. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk on the Bayern-Insider podcast as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is a logical move from the Kane’s because having to grow up away from one of your parents is going to be rather difficult. User the27’s commented this on the article about the previous report: