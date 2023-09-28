What is going on with former Bayern Munich man Thiago at Liverpool?

When Pep Guardiola said “Thiago oder nichts”, it meant that the midfielder was someone Bayern Munich had to get. Thiago then moved from FC Barcelona to Munich and had a fruitful spell with the Rekordmeister, winning seven straight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League. A certain bathroom trip unfortunately set up Liverpool FC to get him for the bargain price of €30 million. But it hasn’t turned out as well as everyone would have hoped for.

According to 90min, the 32-year-old’s future in England is uncertain as he wants to establish himself in the team despite his rotten injury luck. Talks were held over an extension to his contract, which expires in 2024. Offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia also came in.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp still thinks highly of Thiago and said this in the summer:

You don’t have five million players like this on the planet - only a few who see things earlier than anyone else and have the technical ability to not only see it but get the ball there as well. He is a world-class player. He can be pretty dangerous with and without the ball so, from our point of view, there is really nothing to moan about. Football is outstanding, but his counter-pressing was mad. That makes the full package. I couldn’t respect it more.

Would Bayern entertain a return for Thiago given their lack of midfielders?