Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 12 — Breaking down the fan divide on Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel; Assessing the small roster — and why it might have been a good thing; Transfer rumors; and MORE!

Let’s talk all things Bayern Munich (plus some extra stuff)!

By CSmith1919
Preußen Münster v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has had great success so far this season, but not everything has been peachy keen for the boys from Bavaria.

Moreover, some fans have drawn lines on Thomas Tuchel and have evolved into warring factions on just about any matter involving the manager. We will talk about why that is and a whole lot more for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Check out what we have on tap:

  • A look at the injury to Serge Gnabry, what it means for the club, and how the transfer rumors linking the Germany international to Manchester United and Real Madrid could be impacted.
  • Assessing the small roster.
  • Manchester City is linked to both Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.
  • Diving into the discord surrounding Bayern Munich fans and Thomas Tuchel.
  • A couple of embarrassing stories on how inept I am and how Terry Francona dissed me into oblivion.

