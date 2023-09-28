RB Leipzig’s Loïs Openda says it’s a clean slate ahead of Bayern Munich clash

RB Leipzig got the better of Bayern Munich the last time they met, winning 3-0 at the Allianz Arena in the DFL-Supercup just a mere hours after Harry Kane completed his move to the Rekordmeister from Tottenham Hotspur. That win for Die Roten Bullen slightly spoiled the Kane party for Bayern fans, but the stakes are a little bit different come this weekend in the Bundesliga.

Bayern is in the top spot in the league, as Leipzig is just one point adrift in 4th place, and with a goal difference for less than that of Bayern’s. Points for both sides is massive, as failing to earn any could cost either side a number of places lost in the table.

Ahead of the clash this weekend, new signing Loïs Openda said that this time around, it’s a clean slate, and that it doesn’t matter at all who won the Supercup back in August. “It doesn’t matter who is the favorite. The Supercup was great. But we want to beat Bayern again in this big game and will do everything we can to make their trip to Leipzig as uncomfortable as possible for them. Nobody should feel comfortable in our stadium except ourselves,” he explained to Sport Bild (as per @iMiaSanMia).

The former Lens attacker has found the back of the net three times so far this season and has provided one assist in what has looked to be a formidable and dangerous Leipzig attack, even without Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku, who both left the club this past summer to Liverpool and Chelsea FC, respectively. Marco Rose’s side have shown no shortage of goals and boast the joint-best defensive record in the league with Bayern, as both sides have only conceded four goals in the Bundesliga thus far. They are well equipped to give Bayern a good for their money.

Much like Bayern, the only blip of Leipzig’s season came in their 3-2 loss at Bayer Leverkusen, who Bayern tied at home just after the September international break.