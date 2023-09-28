 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Injury Update: Some good news, mixed in with some bad news for both Bayern Munich and Germany

You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both, and there you have the facts of life...

FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Aside of every center-back being injured, Bayern Munich is closely monitoring the situations of both Serge Gnabry and Manuel Neuer.

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Gnabry’s broken forearm will keep him out of action for six-to-eight weeks. In addition to missing Bayern Munich’s upcoming slate of games, Gnabry will miss Germany’s United States tour in October:

Serge Gnabry will be sidelined for 4 to a maximum of 6 weeks, depending on how the fracture and surgical wounds will heal. Gnabry will undergo surgery today. He will certainly miss Germany’s first games under Julian Nagelsmann against the USA and Mexico.

As for Neuer, Bayern Munich could be getting back to the most recent report by Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), which dripped optimism:

Manuel Neuer’s movements and jumping looked good in today’s training and he appears to have overcome his recent calf problems. Neuer’s comeback now seems to be only a matter of time.

German outlet kicker also chimed in with more good news:

A little bit of good news to mix in with the bad, eh?

