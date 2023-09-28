Report: Max Eberl a “hot topic” for Bayern Munich again

All signs point to the continuation — and maybe finalization — of Bayern Munich’s front office reset with the acquisition of RB Leipzig director of sport Max Eberl.

Bayern Munich cleaned house at the end of the 2022/23 season with the sacking of CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić. Although the club has finally installed its new sporting director, Christoph Freund, there is still a possibility of a two-man collaboration, with Eberl coming it at a higher-level position on the board.

From Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Max Eberl to FC Bayern is a hot topic again. It seems only a matter of time until Eberl fulfills his dream of taking over an important role at FC Bayern. Although Christoph Freund has just been appointed sporting director, there’s still a vacant position above on the board. Eberl has been Uli Hoeneß’ desired candidate for years. Bayern are even more convinced of Eberl’s work following his recent transfers in Leipzig (Simons, Openda). Eberl has strong ties to FC Bayern & Munich, where he has a house. His partner also lives in Munich.

Those are some strong connections, and with mutual interest, it is hard to see too much standing in the way of this move.

Eberl himself addressed the rumors — but is focusing on the upcoming Bundesliga clash between the two clubs.

“I’m under contract at RB Leipzig. But it’s not about me, it’s about the top game in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig against Bayern Munich,” Eberl said in comments captured by Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia. “We have put together a really exciting squad, started the season well and want to confirm our performances so far on Saturday against Bayern and beat them at home.”

But how soon will “we” and “them” swap places for Eberl? According to Sport Bild, the clubs will still have to negotiate a fee, with an expected timeline of next spring — in time for next summer’s transfer window. Leipzig reportedly have a replacement lined up (Schröder), and will not stand in the way, as “the cooperation with Eberl is not going so well”.

So then, Uli Hoeneß will likely get his man, and Thomas Tuchel and Christoph Freund will have another colleague in Bayern’s future squad planning endeavors.