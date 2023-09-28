Uli Hoeneß is excited by Leroy Sané’s form for Bayern Munich

Leroy Sané has been one of Bayern Munich’s most consistently-strong performers so far this season and the winger has already tallied five goals from a total of seven appearances across all competitions. He looks like a completely revitalized player this season in an attack that is now spearheaded by Harry Kane, perhaps taking some pressure off of the winger.

Sané has certainly had his spells of low confidence at Bayern ever since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2020, but when he is high in confidence, he is one of the best wingers in world football. The length of the transfer saga with City added to the air of expectation around his eventual transfer to Bayern, but he know looks to be night and day from the player that was, two season’s ago, being jeered by Bayern fans at the Allianz Arena for noting making the right decision on the break.

At the club’s annual visit to Paulaner’s Oktoberfest Wiesn, former club president and supervisory member Uli Hoeneß struck a Hallmark card tone when he spoke about Bayern’s number 10. “When I look at Leroy Sané for weeks, my heart smiles,” Hoeneß ever so eloquently exclaimed (via Sport1). Bayern’s former club president has long since been an advocate of the winger, even when he was going through his rough patches of form in previous seasons. He is very much what is considered to be a ‘confidence player’ and he has certainly struggled with that in the past at Bayern.

Per Sport1, Hoeneß is also in regular contact with Sané, giving him frequent reassurance of how much he backs the player and all of the qualities he brings to the pitch for both Bayern and the German national team, who are now going to be led by former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Hoeneß also shares the sentiment that Thomas Tuchel preached during Bayern’s preseason preparations this summer at Tegernsee. Bayern’s manager has been very pleased with the enthusiasm Sané was showing in training sessions, saying that “Leroy has every opportunity to dominate the league (Bundesliga.” The rest of Bayern’s font office is said to be fond of the attitude the winger has been showing and the fact that both Tuchel and Hoeneß have been so supportive of him.