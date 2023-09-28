Daily Schmankerl: Will the race for Florian Wirtz come down to Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona?; Jadon Sancho mess driving Manchester United’s interest in Serge Gnabry; Georgia Stanway extends; Transfer rumors on Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappé; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona might be the leading candidates to make a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, but how realistic is a move?

Long-linked to the Germany international, Bayern Munich could face stiff competition for Wirtz and might be coerced into making a move for him earlier than it would like if interest from Barca and other suitors continues to spike:

Barcelona have held a long-standing interest in Bayer Leverkusen prodigy Florian Wirtz and are reportedly eyeing him as one of their top targets for the summer of 2024. The 20-year-old versatile attacking midfielder is widely regarded as one of the most talented young footballers in Europe and Barça wish to sign him next year. And, as per reports in Germany, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, it could take an offer worth €100 million for Barcelona to convince Bayer Leverkusen to part ways with Florian Wirtz. As mentioned earlier, the Bundesliga prodigy is rated very highly and is counted among the finest young talents in European football at the moment. The German international has left behind a serious injury scare and is once again showcasing the limitless potential he possesses. So far this season, Wirtz has made seven appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side, scoring and assisting three goals apiece. The 20-year-old has previously admitted to being a Barcelona fan and the club are understood to be keen on roping him in next summer.

Bayern Munich has been closely linked to Wirtz for more than two years now, but if interest from clubs like FC Barcelona continues to become more prevalent, Bayern Munich could have to get proactive in making a bid for the 20-year-old.

Where this really gets interesting is if Barca is actually planning to sell Pedri (a true long shot) to help find a move for Wirtz. If you want go to full “Tinfoil Hat Theory”, maybe that is the plan for Barca (it is extremely doubtful, but maybe?).

As for how Wirtz would fit at Bayern Munich, there is no indication that Jamal Musiala is moving from the No. 10 spot out to wing — or that there would be a willing to change the formation to a 4-3-3 (especially considering the current personnel in the midfield and the expected arrival of a high-priced No. 6 in January).

Wirtz is an interesting idea for both clubs, but — as of now — nothing should be considered imminent.

Jadon Sancho is trying to lay low in wake of his disastrous situation at Manchester United.

The player and his coach, Erik ten Hag, do not appear likely to ever work together again and the former Borussia Dortmund star has essentially been banished from the first team. All of that is driving that rumored interest in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry that we have been hearing about:

Manchester United are plotting a shock January transfer for ex-Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry in a bid to tackle their issues in wide areas. Manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be assessing the options available in the market ahead of the January window. According to reports, the Dutchman has identified the ex-Gunner as a player he may try and entice to Old Trafford, which would undoubtedly damage Gnabry’s relations with his old friends at the Emirates. United’s attack is looking particularly blunt at the moment, especially out on the flanks given Ten Hag is currently unable to call upon Antony and Jadon Sancho. The former has taken a leave of absence after allegations of domestic abuse were made against him in Brazil, while the latter has been exiled from the fold due to a fall-out with the manager. As a result, attentions have turned to Gnabry and Spanish publication Nacional, via the Daily Mail, claim that United are aiming to lure the Germany international away from Bayern Munich at the turn of the year. It is a move that would certainly frustrate Arsenal fans, despite the fact that the 28-year-old only made 18 appearances for the club after progressing through the youth ranks.

Gnabry, who suffered through a broken forearm during Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Preußen Münster in the DFB-Pokal, is unlikely to be made available for sale this summer...unless it is a move that he desperately wants to make.

With a contract running through 2026, Bayern Munich has no incentive — and likely no desire — to get rid of the productive, yet streaky, attacker.

Adrien Rabiot’s career continues to twist and turn. Now, Manchester United and Newcastle United are both interested in the Frenchman, whose reputation and value continue to improve:

Manchester United and Newcastle are battling to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Let it be known that Harry Kane was not the first great English footballer in their prime to make the move to Bayern Munich — that designation belongs to Georgia Stanway and she just extended her contract for another season through 2026:

Given the condensed schedule for Bayern Munich and also for Bavarian Podcast Works, we’ve got a double-shot for you!

First, we are recapping Bayern Munich’s impressive 4-0 victory over SC Preußen Münster and then we will get you all set for the big Bundesliga showdown between the Bavarians and RB Leipzig on Saturday — a massive match in terms of the league’s title race.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup that he rolled out against Preußen Münster.

A rundown of the scoring.

Some takeaways from the match.

A look at where Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig sit in the Bundesliga table.

An attempt to guess Tuchel’s lineup (good luck!).

A prediction on the game.

RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Šeško is quickly emerging as the next massive prospect for Die Roten Bullen.

In his first season since making the move from Red Bull Salzburg, Šeško is earning raves for his play and has some other clubs comparing him to Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old ultimately chose RB Leipzig over Manchester United to establish himself and the move seems working with aplomb:

A comparison between Manchester City’s star striker Erling Haaland (23) and RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Šeško seems obvious at first glance. Both played for Red Bull Salzburg before moving to the Bundesliga. Both are tall, athletic – and successful. But when Šeško spoke to Transfermarkt as part of a media roundtable ahead of Leipzig’s Champions League home game against Man City next week, he was quick to play down these comparisons, which were once again a big topic. There was also the question of why Šeško rejected a transfer to Manchester United and chose RB instead. Before that, however, it was all about Haaland: Šeško expressed his admiration for the Norwegian striker. “You compare me to someone who is one of the best players in the world,” said the 20-year-old Slovenian. “The only thing that makes us somewhat comparable is size. But we have a completely different style of play. I like him as a player, but I don’t like comparing myself to anyone. I just want to be myself.” “Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Šeško said in the past about the comparison with Haaland. “They don’t put pressure on you. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than him. My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially when it comes to speed. Most people even tell me that I’m better than him!” Looking at those same sentences and the Haaland comparisons, Šeško downplayed what had been said in the past: “If you look at the results and the statistics, then you have to say that he is one of the best. Maybe I have some qualities that I’m better at. But we mostly talk about that among teammates in training, and in general we have a very different style of play.”

One thing that both Šeško and Haaland have in common is that both players were on Bayern Munich’s transfer radar while at Salzburg, but neither garnered as serious interest from the Bavarians as they did from RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, respectively.

Pep Guardiola recently made some grandiose statements about midfielder Matheus Nunes, but has decided to veer off that path:

Pep Guardiola was asked about him calling Matheus Nunes one of the best players in the world pic.twitter.com/yFXWhreZw0 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 26, 2023

The soap opera between Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid takes another turn:

La Liga president Javier Tebas is “70 to 80 percent” sure that Kylian Mbappé will be playing for Real Madrid next season.

So another week of football has gone by, and Bayern Munich have won two games in a row. In the meantime, Germany have hired Julian Nagelsmann (thanks to some financial help from the Bavarians) and we have reports that Matthijs de Ligt is unhappy with his situation (shock, horror!). Overall, a mixed week of events but the main subject of discussion are the two coaches — Tuchel and Nagelsmann.

In this episode, INNN and Marcus discuss the following: