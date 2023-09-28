 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller speaks out on Julian Nagelsmann taking over as Germany coach

The pair reunite once again!

By Dasher!
/ new
FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Like many others, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller remains very optimistic about Julian Nagelsmann’s takeover of the German national team. Müller told Abenzeitung and Sport 1’s Julian Buhl that he feels Nagelsmann has the energy and joy to do the job as Germany coach.

He then went on reminding everyone about Nagelsmann’s tactical acumen and that he is confident Nagelsmann will be able to choose the right plan to lead the national team into victory — something that will be crucial with the upcoming Euros at home.

Müller did also say he’s open for team selection, which makes it increasingly likely that fans get to see more of Thomas Müller in Germany’s iconic white kit. Maybe the two could recreate that PSG moment at the Euros?

