Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller speaks out on Julian Nagelsmann taking over as Germany coach

Like many others, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller remains very optimistic about Julian Nagelsmann’s takeover of the German national team. Müller told Abenzeitung and Sport 1’s Julian Buhl that he feels Nagelsmann has the energy and joy to do the job as Germany coach.

He then went on reminding everyone about Nagelsmann’s tactical acumen and that he is confident Nagelsmann will be able to choose the right plan to lead the national team into victory — something that will be crucial with the upcoming Euros at home.

Thomas Müller on Nagelsmann as new Germany coach: "He has the energy and the joy to be able to do the job. That will be good for us. Julian has many plans in his locker, he will find suitable ones for this team. Nothing has changed for me. I'm available for selection"… — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 23, 2023

Müller did also say he’s open for team selection, which makes it increasingly likely that fans get to see more of Thomas Müller in Germany’s iconic white kit. Maybe the two could recreate that PSG moment at the Euros?

