Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund talks genesis at club

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s new sporting director Christoph Freund has only been here a few weeks, but he has already enjoyed his time with Germany’s best club:

I’ve been here for two weeks now and when you experience this club, it’s special. I’m enjoying it a lot; I’ve gained a lot of impressions. You can tell that the expectations are high here. I want to bring in my own ideas. It will be different than in Salzburg. I want to bring the club closer together and remain successful. [Working with Thomas Tuchel] is a lot of fun.

On the squad: We don’t have a huge squad in number, but we want to develop a special energy. Many players will get a lot of playing time. If we don’t have injuries, we can develop a dynamic. Then we’ll see what happens in January. Everyone now has the chance to prove themselves.

– DAZN as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

It looks like his first big task is to pluck João Palhinha from Fulham FC after the collapsed deal last month.

