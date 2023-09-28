What did Harry Kane miss back in England now that he’s at Bayern Munich?

When Bayern Munich pried Harry Kane free from the clutches of Tottenham Hotspur, one of the challenges he faces is having to be acquainted with his new surroundings. Given that he spent basically his entire life and career in England before hopping across to Germany, the England captain was asked what he missed back home:

The only thing I miss at the moment is my family [they still have not moved to Munich] because they are still in London at the moment. If we can find a house here and move them over, that would be great. Otherwise everything is okay, I’ll just take it easy. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

He need not worry because his family will reunite with him in Munich soon.

Kane also detailed other concerns before making the big move: