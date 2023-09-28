What did Harry Kane miss back in England now that he’s at Bayern Munich?

When Bayern Munich pried Harry Kane free from the clutches of Tottenham Hotspur, one of the challenges he faces is having to be acquainted with his new surroundings. Given that he spent basically his entire life and career in England before hopping across to Germany, the England captain was asked what he missed back home:
The only thing I miss at the moment is my family [they still have not moved to Munich] because they are still in London at the moment. If we can find a house here and move them over, that would be great. Otherwise everything is okay, I’ll just take it easy.
– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia
He need not worry because his family will reunite with him in Munich soon.
Kane also detailed other concerns before making the big move:
I’ve been thinking about all the circumstances. Ultimately I decided to do this because I want to push myself to get better. That’s the most important thing when you come to a club like Bayern Munich. I’m on the big stage and have to perform accordingly. But of course there are many factors involved in such a move: I have a young family that is moving to another country. It’s not always easy, but we try to approach everything calmly. I know it was the best decision for me professionally and I think it will be a great experience for all of us.
– Captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia
