Mathys Tel learned a lot in his first season with Bayern Munich

Mathys Tel is one of the best young players in Europe right now. It has been talked about a lot, but his G+A/90 stats are insane, considering that he only turned 18 earlier this year. He recently said that his work, not his age, that will get him to superstar status:

Patience is something I had in me for a long time. Age is just a number, it’s not because of my age that I’ll be at the top level. It’s my work that will make me one of the best players. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Again, despite his age, he has learned a lot in his first season with the club: