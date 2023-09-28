Mathys Tel learned a lot in his first season with Bayern Munich

Mathys Tel is one of the best young players in Europe right now. It has been talked about a lot, but his G+A/90 stats are insane, considering that he only turned 18 earlier this year. He recently said that his work, not his age, that will get him to superstar status:
Patience is something I had in me for a long time. Age is just a number, it’s not because of my age that I’ll be at the top level. It’s my work that will make me one of the best players.
– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia
Again, despite his age, he has learned a lot in his first season with the club:
It was enriching and motivating, even though I couldn’t reach my target in terms of goals and assists, which was frustrating. I progressed in terms of style of play. My way of thinking is now more collective, at the service of the team, I’m dribbling less often. For example, my most recent assist against Leverkusen - Before, I’m 4000% certain that I would cut inside and shoot. But now I told myself: as soon as you beat the defender, you have to look for the pass to Leon (Goretzka)
– As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia
