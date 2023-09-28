Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel discusses newly minted Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann is officially the new coach of the German national football team. The 36-year-old replaces fellow former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick who got sacked following a 4-1 humbling at home to Japan (yes, them again). When asked about the matter in a press conference, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel opted to take a neutral stance:

Clarity is always good. It goes without saying that Julian is a top coach. We also had a top coach before, but we all have to remain respectful towards each other. I was also convinced that the national team would have a good home Euros under Hansi Flick. That’s still the case under Julian. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Nagelsmann used to play for Tuchel for FC Augsburg back in 2007/08, where Nagelsmann called time on his career at the tender age of 20. Nagelsmann will stay on until at least after the 2024 Euros (which Germany will host) and if he does well by then, he may very well get an extension for his contract as Germany coach.