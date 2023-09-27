 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Our newest flagship episode is now live! Tune in as we discuss whether Thomas Tuchel is really the right guy for the job, and what Julian Nagelsmann can achieve it Germany!

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-0 SC Preußen Münster (DFB-Pokal) and Preview Show — Bayern vs. RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

Preußen Münster v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup: First Round Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Given the condensed schedule for Bayern Munich and also for Bavarian Podcast Works, we’ve got a double-shot for you!

First, we are recapping Bayern Munich’s impressive 4-0 victory over SC Preußen Münster and then we will get you all set for the big Bundesliga showdown between the Bavarians and RB Leipzig on Saturday — a massive match in terms of the league’s title race.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

  • A look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup that he rolled out against Preußen Münster.
  • A rundown of the scoring.
  • Some takeaways from the match.
  • A look at where Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig sit in the Bundesliga table.
  • An attempt to guess Tuchel’s lineup (good luck!).
  • A prediction on the game.

