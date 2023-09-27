Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 4-0 SC Preußen Münster (DFB-Pokal) and Preview Show — Bayern vs. RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

Given the condensed schedule for Bayern Munich and also for Bavarian Podcast Works, we’ve got a double-shot for you!

First, we are recapping Bayern Munich’s impressive 4-0 victory over SC Preußen Münster and then we will get you all set for the big Bundesliga showdown between the Bavarians and RB Leipzig on Saturday — a massive match in terms of the league’s title race.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s lineup that he rolled out against Preußen Münster.

A rundown of the scoring.

Some takeaways from the match.

A look at where Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig sit in the Bundesliga table.

An attempt to guess Tuchel’s lineup (good luck!).

A prediction on the game.

Make sure to check out our post-game coverage here on Bavarian Football Works and follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, @cyl3r, and more.