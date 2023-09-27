Christoph Freund doesn’t close the door on January transfer business for Bayern Munich after win over SC Preußen Münster

Bayern Munich secured their advancement to the second round of the DFB-Pokal by virtue of a 4-0 win at SC Preußen Münster thanks to goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Konrad Laimer, Frans Krätzig and Mathys Tel.

Thomas Tuchel did field a rather strong starting eleven for the occasion, but that was largely down to not having a lot of defenders available. Leon Goretzka featured at center-back alongside Noussair Mazraoui with Laimer and Alphonso Davies playing as the outside-backs.

Unfortunately, Serge Gnabry appears to have sustained a broken arm during the match, but Harry Kane was one regular starter that was able to get the night off as an unused substitute with the RB Leipzig clash in the Bundesliga looming large this weekend. Despite going up against much lesser opposition in Preußen Münster, the lack of defensive options on the night leaves serious question marks of what Bayern would do in this situation against much stronger opposition in either the Pokal, Bundesliga, or Champions League.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund was asked about whether or not the club will be active during the January transfer window in a few month’s time after the win over Preußen Münster, and he didn’t entirely close the door to that possibility. “We are in daily contact and have a lot of quality. We are discussing January and where we can still improve. But the next few weeks are very important so that we can have a good position in all competitions,” Freund diplomatically explained to ZDF when he was directly asked about the issue (via @iMiaSanMia).

Of course, it’s no secret that Tuchel was still adamant on Bayern signing a defensive midfielder as well as a right back before the summer window closed and after all of the other business they had done. Both Trevoh Chalobah and João Palhinha were very close to joining Bayern hours before the window in Germany closed, but both moves fell through. It was still clear; Tuchel wants to still address both positions.

Freund was asked what specific areas of the pitch Bayern would potentially be focusing on come January, to which he replied; “We will discuss that in more detail. A new player just has to fit the team. We will find the right solutions, but it will be a challenge for January.”

Freund didn’t slam the door shut entirely on potential getting some business done, and with the intent the club showed for both Palhinha and Chalobah, it’s likely they’ll try to address the defensive midfield position and/or the right back spot in a few month’s time.