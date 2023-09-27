Bayern Munich loanee Johannes Schenk, Preußen Münster colleagues react to DFB-Pokal defeat

Third division side Preußen Münster played bravely on home turf but ultimately capitulated to the powerful German record champions in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich cruised to a 4-0 win, but it took 40 minutes just to reach their second goal. And along the way, the hosts forced the guests into one or two moments of frantic defending and good saves from debutant keeper Daniel Peretz.

Ultimately, it goes down as a game the hosts will relish — including their fans, who were all over getting Bayern jerseys and autographs in the game’s aftermath.

Here’s how Preußen Münster players and staff reacted to the result, captured via FCBayern.com:

Peter Niemeyer (chief executive): “We went all out and succeeded to an extent. We created a couple of half chances, but Bayern’s quality is far superior and we’re nowhere near them. We had the opportunity to show who we are and be part of a real football fest today. The fans appreciated it.” Sascha Hildmann (head coach): “I never like losing, but we played with real passion today. The lads gave it everything, so we can be proud of our performance - but I would have liked to have seen a goal. We were bolder in the second half and had a couple of good passages of play.” Simon Scherder (defender): “It was exhausting. When you look at the quality Bayern possess, you barely have time to catch your breath. That said, it was a nice experience for us all. Overall, we did well.” Johannes Schenk (goalkeeper): “I was very happy to be able to play today. We were the underdogs going into the game and gave it everything. Looking at the final score, they perhaps scored one too many but we played well overall, especially when you consider how Bayern played last Saturday in the Bundesliga.”

Schenk, a Bayern player on loan, played his own part with fine saves of his own — notably an incredible reflex reaction to a towering Leon Goretzka header. The match was also an opportunity for Bayern players and coaches to exchange greetings with their colleague.

Preußen Münster is currently sitting 15th in the 3. Liga, having just been promoted. Their next match will be on the road at MSV Duisburg on Saturday.