Frans Krätzig on his performance vs. Preußen Münster, praise from Thomas Tuchel

Krätzig and Tuchel... Reminded of Müller and Van Gaal?

Prussia Münster - Bayern Munich Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich's Round 1 DFB-Pokal match against Preußen Münster saw the reigning champions cruise to a 4—0 victory. A Serge Gnabry injury forced a substitution which saw youngster Frans Krätzig make his DFB Pokal debut.

Krätzig didn't disappoint, as he put up an amazing showing and even bagged a goal right before halftime.

"It was a great atmosphere. We got into it very well and were rewarded. We could have scored the fourth goal more quickly in the second half. Overall it was a good game for us. I tried to do my best, as always. That’s what I can do and what I try to do every day, whether in training or in the game like today,” Krätzig said (as captured via @iMiaSanMia).

Krätzig and Tuchel also exchanged pleasantries during the postgame scrum as well. Tuchel too was full of praise for the young star, saying he was great and touting him as humble, self-conscious and clear in the head. Krätzig in turn was indeed humble when accepting the praise from Tuchel:

Krätzig is already making a name for himself with the Bayern squad, and surely big things are to come: fans better get used to seeing this young boy with frizzy blonde hair on the pitch.

