Vote! Bayern Munich 4 - 0 Preußen Münster: Community player ratings

Bayern Munich steamrolled their way to a 4-0 DFB-Pokal win over Preußen Münster, in somewhat unusual circumstances.

With nary a defender available, the Bavarians rolled with heavy rotation and an unusual lineup and something of a 4-1-4-1 formation — starring Leon Goretzka and Noussair Mazraoui as center-backs, and new goalkeeper signing Daniel Peretz in place of Sven Ulreich.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got the scoring early, and while Bayern struggled to press the advantage, they remained in control throughout the match. Goretzka found Konrad Laimer at the back post late in the half for the 2-0, and Frans Krätzig — playing in attacking midfield in relief of Serge Gnabry — put the game to bed from a Joshua Kimmich corner just before the half-time whistle.

Mathys Tel scored late to punctuate the game, because of course Mathys Tel scored again. The assist came from none other than Bouna Sarr.

Strange day? Or business as usual?

“We’re on the right track and the focus is there, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement. Noussair Mazraoui said before the game that he’d played [centre-back] once before, so his experience in the position benefitted us a little,” Goretzka cracked afterwards, as captured by FCBayern.com. “Jokes aside: we’ve played football for long enough. It’s our job to see it through with confidence.”

Job done. Now to the BFW community: how did everyone do?

