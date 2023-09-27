Konrad Laimer continues strong start in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Preußen Münster

Bayern Munich midfielder/right-back Konrad Laimer has had a strong start to his career in Bavaria and continued that trend by contributing a goal in the team’s 4-0 victory over Preußen Münster.

For Laimer, getting the win was of the utmost importance, but it also felt pretty good to hit such a sweet header for a score.

“It was a cup game, you have to win, otherwise you’re out. That’s why it should never be underestimated. We did a very good job today and deserved to win. It was my first header goal and a nice one, so of course I’m happy and I hope there are a few more to come,” said Laimer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Aside of his goal, Laimer played 63 minutes, completed 93% of his passes, won six of his nine ground duels, had four key passes, and was successful on all six of his dribble attempts.

Like he has so many other times this season, Laimer played a key role in helping Bayern Munich nail down a win.