Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel happy with continued progress of Mathys Tel after Preußen Münster win

It is hard to argue with the production of Bayern Munich attacker Mathys Tel.

The 18-year-old Frenchman has been a bright spot for the Bavarians all season. After a tough outing in the DFL-Supercup, Tel has rebounded in a big way, including with a superb effort in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over SC Preußen Münster in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel praised the youngster after scoring once again in the Pokal.

“He scored and played a very good game. That’s the most important thing for a striker. He also has the trust of his teammates - that’s good for us,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Against SC Preußen Münster, Tel played all 90 minutes as a win and while his passing was not at its best (79%), the youngster was a disruptive force for the entirety of the match. Tel also completed two long balls, ripped off five shots (two on target), won six of his 12 ground duels, and had three tackles.

Maybe most importantly, Tel was a nightmare to defend, often weaving and bursting his way away from defenders and creating offense for the Bayern Munich attack.

In all, Tel has five goals and one assist in eight games across all competitions this season.