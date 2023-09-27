 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka lauds “clever” Frans Krätzig after Preußen Münster performance

There were impressive performances all around for Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal.

Prussia Münster - Bayern Munich Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Makeshift center-back Leon Goretzka put in a pretty terrific performance against SC Preußen Münster during Bayern Munich’s 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory.

Despite his own great effort, though, Goretzka came away amazed by 20-year-old Frans Krätzig, who entered the match when Serge Gnabry suffered a broken forearm. Krätzig, who burst on to the scene during the preseason, put in a great showing that culminated with a goal at the end of the first half to give Bayern Munich a 3-0 advantage headed into the break.

Goretzka can see why the youngster has had so much success.

“He’s having a very nice few weeks, I’m happy for him. He’s very easy-going, having fun, is down-to-earth, intelligent and also relatively clever. He’s just enjoying everything and getting involved,” Goretzka told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Krätzig’s emergence could help lessen the blow felt from Josip Stanišić’s loan to Bayer Leverkusen. Able to play as an outside-back, in the midfield, or even as a wing, if needed, Krätzig’s role could increase in the coming weeks.

