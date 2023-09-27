Leon Goretzka talks new formation, new role, and MOTM performance as Bayern Munich smash Preußen Münster

Leon Goretzka’s position has been called into question for both club and country at times, but the steely Bayern Munich midfielder has been at his best this season.

No matter where on the field he is playing. For Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal match against Preußen Münster, that turned out to be at center-back...as, with every starting and youth center-back option ailing, head coach Thomas Tuchel turned to Goretzka and right-back Noussair Mazraoui to patrol the center of the Bayern defense.

“It was a dominant performance from us. It was a new formation, but we did quite well,” Goretzka said of his center-back adventure, as captured by ZDF via @iMiaSanMia. “It was the first time [playing CB] for me. At the end of the day it’s football. It’s our job to play where we are asked to. It was a pretty similar position to when I play as a No. 6, just one line behind.”

On this day, Joshua Kimmich was left to play as a lone No. 6, with both his midfield partners starting elsewhere — Konrad Laimer was at right-back.

But with Goretzka calmly involved in circulating and retaining possession up and down the pitch, and making last-ditch tackles in his own box as well, Bayern was in safe hands.

The 28-year-old earned the official man-of-the-match honors, too:

Leon Goretzka got the Man of the Match award [ @DFB_Pokal] pic.twitter.com/DUoafoyXBX — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 26, 2023

Not bad in a pinch!