Thomas Tuchel lauds Bayern Munich squad after dominant 4-0 victory over Preußen Münster

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel did not like what he saw when staring down his list of options at center-back prior to his team’s 4-0 victory over Preußen Münster.

In all, Tuchel had none available.

Nope, not one of his regulars was healthy enough to play in the DFB-Pokal. Tuchel, however, put on his thinking cap and rolled with a duo of Leon Goretzka and Noussair Mazraoui — who were pretty spectacular.

Just like he drew it up, right?

“We meant business today and were dominant. We were strong in the tackle and didn’t allow them to hit us on the counter. Leon Goretzka and Noussair Mazraoui, in particular, did really well in an unfamiliar position. We scored three first-half goals and had a few more chances. It was a little more disjointed in the second half because of the substitutions, but I’m happy overall,” Tuchel told FCBayern.com.

One of the marks of a great team is when the players can move out of their respective comfort zones and battle through adversity. With no first team center-backs, no Thomas Müller available, and star winger Serge Gnabry suffering a broken forearm during the match, the Bavarians rallied to put forth a special performance in dominating Preußen Münster.

Not bad, eh?