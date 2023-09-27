Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane already excited by having Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller as teammates

Harry Kane’s got off to a flying start at Bayern Munich. After the 7-0 Bundesliga routing of VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena in which the England skipper scored a hat-trick and provided two assists. He’s now scored a total of seven goals from his first five Bundesliga matches and also scored in the 4-2 Champions League win over Manchester United. With his Bundesliga tally thus far, he’s the quickest to score as much at Bayern since Gerd Müller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandžukić (2012).

For Kane, it’s been a pretty seamless transition to the Bundesliga from the Premier League, but even he has admitted himself that there are still things he is working on a Bayern in terms of getting used to their attacking style. He is already very used to being able to make an impact without getting too many touches on the ball, as he has always been the main target man for both Tottenham and England, with defenses dialed zeroed in on him in efforts to keep him quiet.

Between his time in the Premier League and playing on the England national team, Kane has had the privilege to play alongside some of the world’s best talents, but he recently admitted that, since he has made the move to Bayern, he has been thoroughly impressed by both Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller. He doesn’t always play alongside the pair of players with the personnel Thomas Tuchel winds up choosing for any given match, but he’s impressed with them nonetheless.

“Jamal has been fantastic. There’s been a lot of talk about how good he is and how young he is. He’s been great to watch in training and in tight areas how he moves and how he plays forwards. He’s been fantastic to play with so far,” Kane lauded of Bayern’s number 42 (Bundesliga). The 20-year old hasn’t quite yet found the back of the net yet for Bayern this season, though he did provide an assist in the Champions League win over Manchester United and he did miss two Bundesliga matches already through a muscular injury.

As far as Thomas Müller, Kane very much appreciates the way in which Bayern’s Raumdeueter can be a provider for the rest of his teammates in and around the opposition’s final third. As far as starts are concerned, he has not been too in favor from Tuchel, but he did serve up an assist for Leroy Sané in the 4-0 win over Werder Bremen. Kane knows that assists for him from Müller are bound to start coming this season. “Thomas Müller, how intelligent he is,” Kane replied when he was asked about where he thinks more assists to him will come from. “People from the outside sometimes don’t appreciate these types of players who are just one step ahead in the brain compared to the rest of the team,” he added.