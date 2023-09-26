Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Preußen Münster

Bayern Munich advances to the second round of the DFB Pokal after a dominant victory against third-division side Preußen Münster. Here are the awards for the match:

Jersey Swap: Johannes Schenk

Come on, it had to be done. The on-loan Bayern goalkeeper had a great game, making 5 saves and doing a good job of preventing Bayern from scoring more than 4. Considering Bayern scored 7 against Bochum over the weekend, it is impressive that Münster held steady as well they did. And key to that was Schenk, who broke many Bayern attackers’ hearts on the day with some good saves. Though he also broke Serge Gnabry’s arm, which is rather unfortunate.

Der Kaiser: The make-shift backline

This was just the second time Bayern has ever faced Preußen Münster, with the first one ending 4-1 to Bayern in 2014. Bayern lined up with three center backs that day in Holger Badstuber, Jerome Boateng and Dante, and while they weren’t tested too much on that day, they did concede a goal. Today, after it was confirmed that ALL of Bayern’s center-backs were unavailable, Noussair Mazraoui and Leon Goretzka lined up as make shift center-backs, with backup keeper Daniel Peretz making his debut in goal. Bayern even ended with Guerreiro and Sarr as wing-backs. But this cobbled-together, unfamiliar defense managed to keep a clean sheet, whereas Bayern did not in 2014. Credit where credit is due.

Fußballgott: Taichi Fukui

The first round of the DFB Pokal is typically a chance for a few select youngsters from Bayern II to demonstrate their quality to the first team coaches. Frans Krätzig took this opportunity with both hands and Taichi Fukui did well after being subbed on, as well. Though he was sometimes too eager with his pressing, he quickly took on the role of metronome from the man he replaced, Joshua Kimmich. The youngster’s poise and ability on the ball is beyond his age, and he proved it here today by slotting into the team’s midfield as if he had always been there. It takes a special character to consistently demand the ball from a team full of such stars, but Fukui has that character.

Der Bomber: Mathys Tel

Considering the attention he has been getting and the amount of goal contributions he has, it seems weird that this is the first game Mathys Tel has started all season and only his second in his time at Bayern. But Tel grabbed the opportunity with both hands, consistently dancing past Münster’s defenders and posing a never ending threat to the goal, eventually getting the goal he deserved to cap off the game. He is simply too good for Tuchel to ignore right now.

Meister of the Match: Frans Krätzig

The boy of the hour, Frans Krätzig has surprised not just Bayern fans but also the coaches at Bayern with his incredible rise. He was struggling to get into Bayern II’s starting XI at the start of the year. 9 months later, he has made his Bundesliga debut and Pokal debut for the senior side, as well as scoring his first senior goal. The youngster’s technical ability and creativity are two of his best assets and they were on full display here in a phenomenal demonstration of his capabilities. Hopefully, he will be able to maintain his current development. If he does, he could become a permanent member of Bayern’s senior team.

What did you think of our award selection? Who else deserves a shout? Let us know in the comments below!