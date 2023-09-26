Bavarian Loan Works: Vidovic and Hepburn tally goals as loanees experience big wins, big losses

There were a lot of goals in matches involving most of Bayern Munich’s loanees, including some blowouts and some thrillers. Gabriel Vidović probably had the best week, recording two assists and a goal for Dinamo Zagreb in big win. Hepburn also scored for Queen’s Park in a seven-goal match. Natalia Padilla Bidas also scored for her notional team as the Frauen Bundesliga paused for Nations League action. See what else happened this week for Bayern loanees.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Nübel started and played 90 minutes in goal again when Stuttgart took on SV Darmstadt at home. Although Stuttgart won 3-1 for the second straight week, he was hardly involved in the game. He had 30 touches and passed with 88% accuracy, but did not make any saves. Luckily with only one goal allowed, Nübel was still able to get the win.

Stuttgart will travel to take on Köln on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

After missing the matchup against Bayern with an illness, Stanišić got back into action with a start in the Europa League against Swedish side Häcken. Stanišić went the full night and played the full 90 in his return. Although he did not directly contribute to the scoring, he helped keep the shutout on defense, as Leverkusen won 4-0. Also of note: Stanišić completed 40/40 passes in that match. Leverkusen followed up that four-goal performance with a 4-1 home win against Heidenheim in Bundesliga play. Stanišić was on the bench but did not make it onto the pitch for the league match.

Leverkusen will travel to face Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

PSV played in two 4-0 games this week. Unfortunately, the first was a loss in the Champions League play against Arsenal in London. Tillman played 24 minutes off the bench, coming into the game already down 3-0. He only had eleven touches and was not able to contribute to any attack. He also received a yellow card for running into an opponent at midfield, infuriating Arsenal's coach, Arteta. PSV returned to league action with a 4-0 win on the road to Almere City FC. Tillman was not in the matchday squad for it because he overslept and was told to stay at home by Peter Bosz.

PSV will have two home, league matches this week. First, on Wednesday, against Go Ahead Eagles, and then on Saturday against Volendam.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidović – Dinamo Zagreb

Funny enough, the pattern continues, as Dinamo Zagreb had two matches end 5-1 — luckily for Dinamo, though, they won both matches. First in the Europa Conference League against FC Astana from Kazakhstan, Vidovic started and played 73 minutes. He had two shots, which were both on goal. He also created two chances for his teammates to score and missed a big opportunity.

Back in league play, Dinamo Zagreb and Vidovic traveled to play Rudes. Vidovic started once again and played 72 minutes. In the first half, he had assists on both goals that put his team up 2-0 at the half. He then followed that up with a goal of his own in the second half. He also completed 92% of his passes on contributed on the defensive side of the ball before being subbed off.

Dinamo will travel to face Hajduk Split on Sunday in league play.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic was again on the bench, but did not make it into the match for Frosinone’s 1-1 draw away to Salernitana.

Frosinone Calcio will face Fiorentina on Thursday at home and then travel to Rome to take on Roma on Sunday. Both matches are in league play.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner (illness) was not in the matchday squad for Elversberg 2-0 road win over Wehen Wiesbaden.

Elversberg will host Greuther Fürth on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was the backup goalie on the bench for Münster’s 1-1 home draw against VfB Lübeck, but was not called upon.

Münster host Bayern in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday. Reports point to Bayern putting in a backup keeper for the match, maybe Münster will go with the same plan. They will return to 3. Liga play on Saturday with a road trip to face MSV Duisburg.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence was not in the matchday squad for Magdeburg’s 1-1 draw at home against Paderborn.

Magdeburg will travel to face 1.FC Nürnberg on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started the match on the bench and came into play the full second half. He had two shots on the day — on from his own half that missed and one from just outside the box, which was blocked. He also completed 100% of his passes (22) and created a chance for his team to score. None of this was enough, as Wiesbaden fell 2-0 to Elversberg.

Wiesbaden will also take on a Bundesliga team in the DFB-Pokal, when they host the reigning Champions, RB Leipzig. They will then travel to face Hannover 96 on Saturday in league play.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi started for Schalke in Hamburg against St. Pauli. Somehow in 66 minutes he only had 23 touches and only attempted seven passes (completing just five). He also attempted two shots, neither of which were on target. He also had a chance created for his team to score. Schalke would end up losing the match 3-1 and find themselves in the relegation zone — albeit still early in the season.

Schalke will be on the road Friday to face Paderborn.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold came into a seven-goal thriller in the 78th minute, with his team down 4-3 on the road to Greuther Fürth. In his 12 minutes on the field, he completed nine of ten passes in 14 touches. He also took 3 corners, but none of his contributions were enough to get an equalizer and the match would end 4-3.

KSC will host Holstein Kiel on Saturday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the matchday squad for Ulm’s 2-1 home win over RW Essen.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Jakob Mayer was on the bench as the backup keeper for Homburg's 5-0 win over Astoria Waldorf, but was not called upon.

Homburg will travel to face SGV Freiberg on Saturday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein started and played all 90 minutes for Lustenau at Austria Klagenfurt. He had one shot: a free kick from quite a way’s outside the box that still required a save. He really tried to rally his team to get a goal with 11 passes into the final third and four chances created for his team to score. However, Lustenau would ended losing 1-0 on an own goal to remain at the very bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Lustenau will travel to face First Vienna FC in the Austrian Cup on Tuesday and then will play perennial powerhouse, Red Bull Salzburg, on Saturday at home.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner came into the match against LASK in the 81st minute with the match tied at 0-0. He only had nine touches and was unable to contribute anything significant in that short time. The match would end a scoreless draw.

Hartberg will face Admira Wacker on the road in the Austrian Cup on Wednesday, before hosting Altach on Sunday in league play.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze did not appear in the matchday squad for Admira’s 2-2 home draw against St. Poelten.

Admira will host Brückner’s TSV Hartberg in the Austrian Cup before going on the road Saturday to face Kapfenberger SV.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu did not appear for SV Ried in their 0-0 draw on the road against SW Bregenz.

Ried will host first-division Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Cup on Tuesday before hosting SV Horn in league play on Friday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani was on the bench, but did not feature for Bregenz against SV Ried.

Bregenz will face Florisdorfer AC on Saturday in league play — they are out of the Austrian Cup already.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek is still listed on the injury report with a muscle injury, and therefore was not in the matchday squad for St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw on the road to Grasshopper. His return is listed as unknown.

St. Gallen will host Young Boys Wednesday before traveling to face Yverdon on Sunday — both in league play.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Wigan opened up EFL Trophy on Tuesday. For those of you not familiar with this competition, Premier League academy teams are put into four-team groups with League One and League Two teams. Each team plays each other home and away and the top two teams from each group will move onto the knockout rounds. Morrison started for Wigan against Leicester City’s academy, but only played in the first half — presumably because Wigan was up so much already. They went on to win 7-1.

Back in league play, Morrison played all 90 minutes for Wigan’s road game against Bristol Rovers. He was very busy on the back line, recording over 100 touches. He had two blocked shots, five clearances, six recoveries, and an interception. Unfortunately, this was all for not, as his team lost 4-1.

Wigan will host Portsmouth on Saturday.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn started and played 79 minutes as Queen’s Park hosted Ayr United on Friday. He was finally able to get back on the scoresheet with a goal in the 53rd minute — his second of the season. Unfortunately, his goal brought the score to 4-2 and Ayr United added one more just a minute later to make the final score of 5-2.

Queen’s Park will travel to face Dundee United on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The Frauen Bundesliga was on hold this weekend due the international window.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad was not called up to Norway’s squad for their two Nations League matches this week.

Leverkusen will host 1. FC Nürnberg on Saturday.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir was not called into Iceland’s squad for their Nations League matches this week.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Padilla Bidas was the only of the Bayern loanees to get called into her national team for this break. She started and played 67 minutes away to Greece in the Nations League. She broke a first half deadlock with a goal in the 40th minute to make it 2-1. Poland would go onto win 3-1.

Poland host Ukraine on Tuesday. When Padilla Bidas returns to 1. FC Köln, she will travel to Munich to face Bayern in their home-opener on Monday, October 2.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger has yet to be called into Germany’s senior national team. Leipzig will play their first ever home game in the Frauen Bundesliga when they host SGS Essen on Friday.