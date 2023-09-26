Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry suffers broken forearm vs. Preußen Münster

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry went down with an injury early in Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal cup tie against Preußen Münster after a collision with goalkeeper Johannes Schenk.

Gnabry was looked at by trainers and at first attempted to keep playing, but could not continue. He was subbed off in the 11th minute for Frans Krätzig.

By the end of the match, a 4-0 win for the Bavarians, there was worse news as relayed by the ESPN+ announcing team: the star winger had a likely fracture, pending further tests. And after the game, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed the news for Sky Sports.

“Serge Gnabry has broken his forearm, will have surgery tomorrow and will be out for a few weeks. That’s extremely bitter for us,” Tuchel said, as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Krätzig — a 20-year-old left-back and midfielder by trade — will not be Gnabry’s main replacement in the coming weeks. Instead, the veteran’s spell on the sidelines may open up more playing time on the wings for Mathys Tel in a rotation that will also include Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman.