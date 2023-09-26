 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel on the partnership between Harry Kane and Leroy Sané

Is Kané a thing yet?

By Soundz58
/ new
FC Bayern München v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has been a firework with its attacking display. The dynamic duo of England captain Harry Kane and Germany attacker Leroy Sané have largely contributed to the many goals we have seen in the recent games of the Bavarians in the Bundesliga and the Champions League. Coach Thomas Tuchel had some positive words regarding this link-up as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

A lot of things that Thomas Tuchel has been doing can be criticized, but, somehow, he seemed to have unlocked Sané’s potential, and it is fascinating to watch. Furthermore, Kane seems to be getting more and more comfortable with the team and his role after only a few weeks. The season is still in its early stages, but if the Kané Connection can remain this hungry, we are in for some fantastic goals. What are your thoughts on Kane and Sané’s performance so far? Let us know in the comments below!

