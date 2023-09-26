Thomas Tuchel loves having Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in Bayern Munich’s squad

Bayern Munich rounded out a thrilling week of football with their 7-0 routing of VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on the heels of beating Manchester United 4-3 in the Champions League midweek. The result against Bochum took them to the top of the Bundesliga table on goal difference, as they now have a better goal difference than Bayer Leverkusen by three goals - Die Werkself are level with the Rekordmeister on 13 points a piece.

It’s yet another English week for Bayern with DFB-Pokal action ahead of RB Leipzig at the weekend, rounded out by a match against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League. It’s a period where Thomas Tuchel will have to be active in terms of making squad rotations for each of the three matches and utilizing the depth of the squad at his disposal.

Ahead of the Pokal match against SC Preußen Münster, Tuchel spoke about the need for orations and highlighted how much he likes having striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the squad. Harry Kane is getting all of the plaudits, leading Bayern’s attacking line, but Choupo-Moting is still one of the most impactful backups that Bayern has, even with the current goals rate of Mathys Tel.

Much like Tel, Choupo-Moting could have very easily made the decision to leave Bayern during the summer transfer window, but ultimately chose to stay and fight for his place in the squad. He scored his first goal of the season in Bayern’s 7-0 win over Bochum, but has also clocked some solid, effective minutes as a sub across all competitions for Tuchel. “Choupo is a very good player. He’s very good with his back to goal and is very good on the ball. He was very good against Manchester United. This is the third club where I’ve been his coach,” Bayern’s manager explained in the press conference ahead of the Preußen Münster match (via @iMiaSanMia).

“He’s a great guy and also very important in the changing room. He’s deserved the right to come off the bench. I don’t know yet how we’ll play (against Preußen Münster). We’ll take things one game at a time,” Tuchel added. Choupo-Moting could very well be one of several beneficiaries of Tuchel needing to make rotations within the next nine days with the three matches Bayern has to play and it would be hard to see him not giving the Cameroon international a start on at least one of those occasions alongside Tel.