Preußen Münster vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 DFB Pokal full coverage

So the DFB Pokal is back — a little later than normal for Bayern Munich, but that’s what happens when you win the league and get in the DFL Supercup. Fans of most teams can’t relate.

Preußen Münster aren’t exactly world beaters, and they’re not even setting the 3rd league alight. Being 15th place in the 3.Liga doesn’t really mean you’re gonna put up a challenge against a team that most people think is one of the best in the world and a favorite to win the Champions League. Still, football is football — anything can happen. Can Thomas Tuchel win his first DFB Pokal game with Bayern?

