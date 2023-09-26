Preußen Münster vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich are back in action in the DFB Pokal and reaaaaaaally want to win it this time. This competition has arguably been harder than the Champions League in recent seasons, ad Bayern usually at least make it to the quarter-finals in those.

Against Preußen Münster, Bayern Munich look to kick off what will hopefully be the club’s first successful Pokal campaign since the 2020 treble under Hansi Flick. However, given that this is going to be a game against a lower-ladder 3.Liga club, some new faces are expected in the starting XI. Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz may get a start, as might the likes of Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. It’ll be fun to see a different sort of lineup — a breather before fixtures get intense once again.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Preußenstadion, Münster, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: DFBPlay (FREE!), Find Your Country

