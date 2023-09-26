Daniel Peretz lined up to get first Bayern Munich start in DFB-Pokal

Manuel Neuer’s much awaited comeback has been pushed back yet again. No one really knows when the 37-year-old will get back in goal but in the meantime, Bayern Munich are rolling with long-standing deputy Sven Ulreich backed by Maccabi Tel Aviv arrival Daniel Peretz and youth goalie Tom Ritzy Hülsmann. Coach Thomas Tuchel discusses the “number one” problem at the club:

“Sven Ulreich is doing a good job, making good saves and trying to implement things in build-up plat. He’s made several important saves for us. We’re very happy. Daniel Peretz is also going well. Like Mathys, he has the right mindset and approach to play for Bayern. We have a good goalkeeping team and are very happy,” Tuchel said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia)

It wouldn’t hurt to play Peretz against lesser clubs. There was a clip of him making good saves in training so he should be given a chance to show why the Rekordmeister bought him. Peretz is slated to start against SC Preußen Münster on Tuesday.

“Because I worked abroad, I’m used to things where the second-choice goalkeeper gets a chance in the cup. That’s important for Daniel. His behaviour is top. Our whole goalkeeping team is a super unit that pushes each other. Sven Ulreich has been doing a great job. Daniel deserves it. It’s been discussed with him and our goalkeeping coach. We signed Daniel with big hopes for the future,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “If everything goes fine in training, Daniel Peretz will get the chance and play tomorrow.”

As for Neuer’s status update, Tuchel us optimistic.

“Manuel Neuer is very positive. I think I can tell whether he’s okay or not. He’s doing goalkeeping training again, not with the team, but individually. It’s not an injury, but rather discomfort in the calf. We didn’t want to take any risks that would result in an injury,” Tuchel remarked (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).