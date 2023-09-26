Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel raves over Leroy Sané’s electric form

Leroy Sané’s rebound at Bayern Munich has nothing been short of incredible. After Bayern’s 3-2 home win against Köln at the start of the 2021/22 season, he was jeered by his own fans but since then, he has become an absolute monster. Take it from coach Thomas Tuchel:

I’m very confident. He’s doing what we know he can do. Physically, he’s a machine. He can produce endless intense runs. His mindset is good, his body language is good. What we’re seeing is his level. Obviously, there’s still room for improvement, but Leroy is in very good form. I’ve seen from the first day that he wants to improve. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Another noteworthy observation about Sané is that he used to be lethal on the left and that fans would complain if he was played on the right. That is no longer the case as the 27-year-old former Manchester City winger has hit his stride on the right.