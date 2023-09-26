Thomas Tuchel says Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane can do even better

How much better does it get for Harry Kane at Bayern Munich?

England’s star striker bagged his first hat trick in the German top flight on Saturday, striking paydirt three times in Bayern’s 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum.

Although in German terms, because of the minor technicality that other Bayern players scored in between, his achievement is apparently merely a Dreierpack, or three-pack, rather than a hat trick.

Manager Thomas Tuchel agreed — not on the terminology, but rather that there are even higher bars Kane could reach.

“He can do even better, that’s for sure,” Tuchel said in his post-game comments captured by Sport1, via @iMiaSanMia. “Harry is doing what he’s been doing since forever — he’s scoring goals, assisting, showing personality and taking on responsibility. Job done.”

Indeed. And now Kane can go down some six packs — or the Oktoberfest equivalent, at least!

Looking for more thoughts and analysis of Bayern Munich incredible 7-0 victory over VfL Bochum? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: