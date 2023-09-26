Thomas Tuchel lauds Mathys Tel’s impact for Bayern Munich so far this season

There are very strong claims for Mathys Tel finally deserving some starting minutes for Bayern Munich, which Thomas Tuchel has even admitted himself. The 18-year-old has been a super-sub so far this season, having already tallied a total of three goals and one assist, the most recent goal of which was the 4th and winning goal in Bayern’s 4-3 win over Manchester United in the Champions League. He also provided the assist for Bayern’s second goal in the 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen and scored the winner in the 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach a few weeks ago.

Tel is saving and gaining Bayern points with his contributions off the bench and it is only a matter of time before Tuchel starts inserting him into the starting lineup. The English weeks will start to force the issue with the sheer amount of matches that will be played in small windows as Tuchel will need to make necessary rotations to keep players healthy and fully fit.

Ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga match against VfL Bochum, Tuchel spoke about Tel and how he very much appreciates the way Tel approaches his role in the squad, full well knowing that he could have chosen to leave the club this past summer with the arrival of Harry Kane. He knew that his chances might be few and far between with both Kane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the squad, but he still seems to be in favor ahead of the latter.

“Mathys is 18 years old and has an important role. The way he takes on his role is fantastic. He has the ability to influence games. It is important for him to have a clear mindset. It’s natural that he wants more. He must be ready and patient at the same time. He may start tomorrow. We have big competition. To have someone take on a role like he did is fantastic,” Tuchel said of the 18-year old in the Bochum press conference (via @iMiaSanMia).

Tel’s only start to date was in the 3-0 DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig, but Kane had only finalized his transfer from Tottenham a mere couple of hours before that match even kicked off - he was never going to start that match and it’s even surprising he was in the squad at all.