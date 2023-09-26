Bayern Munich helped the DFB by “giving” them Julian Nagelsmann

It’s official: Julian Nagelsmann is now the new head coach of the German national football team. The former Bayern Munich coach replaces fellow Bayern alumnus Hansi Flick after two years in charge. The main stumbling block in this “transfer” is the Bavarians’ reluctance to let him go on a free and the Nagelsmann’s wage, but the club has forgone those two to make it work:

Nagelsmann will earn around €3.6m for the 9 months in which he will be in charge, which is below his Bayern salary. So, the club is not only willing to let him join the DFB for free, but also pay him a one-off compensation of €1-1.5m to compensate for the salary difference. Any contractual obligation between Nagelsmann and Bayern would then be terminated, and he would no longer be entitled to his Bayern salaries for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

That’s very nice of Bayern to not only give the NT their manager but also give him extra cash to compensate for the pay cut. Bayern have had a history of doing such acts, like playing a fundraiser game with FC Kaiserslautern or helping Borussia Dortmund avoid bankruptcy in 2004 by loaning them €2 million. Bayern are not so bad now, right?

Nagelsmann now has the task of getting the team’s wits about in time for the 2024 Euros.