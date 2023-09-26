 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel says French national team is back of his mind

Tel could eventually work his way into Les Bleus’ setup under Didier Deschamps.

FC Bayern München v Manchester United: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich super-sub Mathys Tel was asked about whether or not he’s thinking about a potential call-up to the French national team with Euro 2024 now less than a year away in Germany. Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff are surely taking notice of how well the 18-year old has been performing for Bayern when he could’ve easily gone out on loan this summer to a lesser club than Bayern to try to get more consistent playing time. The U-21 squad is also a realistic destination Tel could have for his international career. He had captained the U-19 side during the last international break.

“It’s definitely in the back of my mind. But I have to be patient, work and prove myself here at Bayern. And if I get a call-up, I’ll be extremely happy,” Tel said when he was asked about his prospects with Les Bleus’ senior squad (via @iMiaSanMia).

He was recently excluded from the U-21s and manager Thierry Henry said that the youngster understood quite clearly why he wasn’t after a phone conversation between the two. Henry also mentioned that, if he keeps up his current form, it will be hard to keep him out of the U-21 national team setup.

