Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel says French national team is back of his mind

Bayern Munich super-sub Mathys Tel was asked about whether or not he’s thinking about a potential call-up to the French national team with Euro 2024 now less than a year away in Germany. Didier Deschamps and his coaching staff are surely taking notice of how well the 18-year old has been performing for Bayern when he could’ve easily gone out on loan this summer to a lesser club than Bayern to try to get more consistent playing time. The U-21 squad is also a realistic destination Tel could have for his international career. He had captained the U-19 side during the last international break.

“It’s definitely in the back of my mind. But I have to be patient, work and prove myself here at Bayern. And if I get a call-up, I’ll be extremely happy,” Tel said when he was asked about his prospects with Les Bleus’ senior squad (via @iMiaSanMia).

He was recently excluded from the U-21s and manager Thierry Henry said that the youngster understood quite clearly why he wasn’t after a phone conversation between the two. Henry also mentioned that, if he keeps up his current form, it will be hard to keep him out of the U-21 national team setup.

