“Things are just getting started” for Bayern Munich youngster Frans Krätzig

During Bayern Munich’s 7-0 annihilation of VfL Bochum, coach Thomas Tuchel finally made the call — the manager pointed to reserve defender Frans Krätzig to make his Bundesliga debut.

The 20-year-old handled himself quite well and was ecstatic to make this step for his career.

“I am overjoyed and proud to have made my Bundesliga debut for this big club,” Krätzig told FCBayern.com. “For me, a dream came true on Saturday. I came to campus when I was 15 and would like to thank everyone who has accompanied and supported me on my path over the past six years. I would especially like to thank Thomas Tuchel, who made it possible for me to fulfill this dream. But I also know that things are just getting started for me now.”

Bayern Munich campus director Jochen Sauer was equally as happy as Krätzig to see the former campus star make the leap to the first team.

“I immediately congratulated Frans via text message,” said Sauer. “He was one of the first players with whom I had discussions with his parents back then on Säbener Strasse in order to bring him from Nuremberg into our youth ranks. He walked the campus from day one of operations. I am all the more pleased that he has now joined our professionals and celebrated his Bundesliga debut.”