Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel refuses to show cards ahead of DFB-Pokal match with SC Preußen Münster

A DFB-Pokal match against a team that is not regarded as a serious threat to Bayern Munich seems like the perfect opportunity to rotate the squad.

Thomas Tuchel, however, did not commit to any personnel strategy against SC Preußen Münster.

“We’re now in the middle of a period with midweek games. I haven’t made a decision yet about who’ll play tomorrow. I’m assuming nobody went over the top at Oktoberfest yesterday. Raphaël Guerreiro should be involved and back in the squad. Matthijs de Ligt is unfortunately out. We need to see with Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The injury to De Ligt and the almost certain prospect of Daniel Peretz starting in goal can almost guarantee three starters, but from there it is very murky.

Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel, Thomas Müller, and Leon Goretzka are all candidates to get a look for the starting XI, but Tuchel is going to have to balance who he wants to play — and how much — ahead of this weekend’s Bundesliga showdown with RB Leipzig.