Thomas Tuchel says Bayern Munich will not look past SC Preußen Münster in DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich will look to pick up another win.

2023 Munich Oktoberfest Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Ahead of his Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal match with SC Preußen Münster, Thomas Tuchel indicated that the Bavarians will not enter the tournament looking past anyone.

“We won’t underestimate the opponent. We’re preparing seriously. We’ll play like Bayern want to play. It doesn’t matter who’s on the other side. We’re the favourites. There’s not much for us to win. We want to win. We want to get to Berlin and be in the final. We have to keep winning games for that,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I don’t care much about their previous results. They will set up differently against us. They have nothing to lose and will play without pressure. We want to have possession of the ball and not allow any counterattacks. They will fight as a unit to create an upset”

Tuchel loves the “lose-and-go-home” nature of the DFB-Pokal and is excited at the prospect of leading Bayern Munich into the 2023/24 edition of the competition.

“The format of the competition is just amazing. The knockout games mean pressure. The underdogs always have the chance. You always have to find a way to win. That’s what we expect from ourselves. We have to prove that,” said Tuchel.

